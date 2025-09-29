Ensure benefits of next generation GST reforms reach common citizens: PM Modi to BJP workers

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP-NDA governments have given a "new model of good governance" in the country and urged party workers to ensure that the benefits of the next generation GST reforms reach the common citizens.

The BJP is in government not for "satta" (power) but 'seva' (service), and its offices keep alive this sentiment, Modi said after inaugurating the Delhi BJP office.

"The BJP-NDA governments have given a new model of 'sushasan' in the country. We are moving forward with the mantra of 'vikas bhi, virasat bhi'. We prioritised the security of the country and the people, we freed the country from scams to give confidence for a decisive fight against corruption," the prime minister said.

"Our governments focused on delivery and increasing the savings of common people," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi said when the UPA was in power in 2014, there used to be a tax on an income of over Rs 2 lakh.

"Now, tax is zero even on income of Rs 12 lakh. The same was the case with goods and services tax (GST), before 2014, if a common family spent Rs 1 lakh on its daily needs in one year, it had to pay a tax of about Rs 25,000.

"We introduced GST, prices went down, and now, after the next generation GST reforms, that very household has to only give tax of Rs 5,000-6,000. There has been a savings of 20,000 as compared with 2014. If we include income tax and GST savings, then every year people would save Rs 2.5 lakh crore," Modi said.

He urged BJP workers to ensure that the benefits of the next generation GST reforms reach the common citizens by spreading awareness among people and traders.

Describing the national capital as 'mini India', PM Modi asked Delhi BJP workers to celebrate every festival observed in different parts of India.

Making a strong pitch for promoting Swadeshi goods, Modi said that workers must ensure that there is a board on every shop with 'Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai' written on it.

The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country, Modi said.

In his address, Modi said the BJP's relationship with Delhi is based on sentiments and trust. He said that since the Jana Sangh days, the party has worked for the city.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has completed 45 years since its establishment. Atal Ji, Advani Ji, Nanaji Deshmukh, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Ji, Murli Manohar Joshi Ji... It is with the blessings and hard work of such numerous personalities that this party has progressed forward," he said.

"But the seed from which the BJP has today become such a large banyan tree was planted in October 1951. At that time, under the leadership of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji, the Jana Sangh was established. And in that same era, the Delhi Jana Sangh also got its first president in the form of Vaidya Gurudutt Ji," he said.

"This is a moment filled with new dreams and new resolutions. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the workers of the Delhi BJP.

"The BJP is in government not for 'satta' but 'seva' and its offices keep alive this sentiment," Modi said. PTI ASK/KR RT