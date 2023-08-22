Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach needy: CM Adityanath to officials

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy.

He also asked them to be sensitive towards public issues.

The chief minister issued these directions during 'Janata Darshan' held on the premise of Gorakhnath temple here, an official release said.

Adityanath directed the officials to initiate strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people's properties, or try to bully and harm the marginalised.

He told them to resolve the people's problems promptly and satisfactorily.

Interacting with those seeking financial assistance for treatment of serious ailments, the chief minister said the government would ensure full treatment of even those patients who did not have the Ayushman card.

He asked the officials to settle matters related to revenue and police with complete transparency and fairness, the release said.