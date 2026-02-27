Ensure benefits under welfare policy for silicosis patients continue: Gehlot tells Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP-led state government of insensitivity towards patients suffering from silicosis and demanded immediate steps to ensure relief to the affected.

Gehlot said silicosis is an incurable and life-threatening disease that affects thousands of poor mine and construction workers in Rajasthan.

During the Congress government, he said, several welfare measures were introduced to provide financial and medical support to such labourers.

"In 2013, our government started financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for silicosis patients. In 2019, the country's first silicosis policy was introduced, under which assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided -- Rs 3 lakh on diagnosis of the disease and Rs 2 lakh in case of death -- along with free treatment and a monthly pension of Rs 1,500," Gehlot said.

He claimed that between 2019 and 2023, when the Congress government was in power, nearly 35,000 patients were given direct assistance amounting to over Rs 911 crore under the scheme.

He alleged that ever since the current government assumed power in December 2023, new silicosis cards are not being issued and several existing cards have been blocked without a reason, which has deprived patients of financial assistance.

Even hospitalised patients are not receiving benefits under the policy, the former chief minister claimed.

Gehlot demanded that the government launch a special campaign to issue pending cards and restore blocked ones. He called for an increase in the assistance amount, saying that it has remained unchanged for the last six years despite rising inflation.

He also urged the government to strictly regulate industries to prevent the spread of silicosis and ensure that workers' rights are protected.