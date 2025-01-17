Ensure best amenities for devotees visiting Kashi during Maha Kumbh: UP CM to officials

Varanasi, Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to provide top-notch amenities for devotees visiting Varanasi during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

On a two-day visit to Varanasi that began on Thursday, the chief minister extensively reviewed the preparations, developmental projects, and law and order measures related to the Maha Kumbh at the Circuit House.

Highlighting the need for comprehensive arrangements, he directed the provision of bonfires, toilets, cleanliness, drinking water, lighting, and security at the devotees' accommodations, particularly in light of the cold wave, according to an official statement.

He emphasised that there should be no negligence at any level and called for stringent security measures at the Ganga ghats. Additionally, he ordered proper arrangements at bus stands to ensure devotees face no inconvenience, it said.

Advertisment

"In anticipation of the influx of devotees visiting Kashi during the Maha Kumbh, he directed officials to ensure effective crowd management measures," the statement said "He also called for improvements in the traffic system and instructed the training and deployment of women police officers, home guards, and PRD personnel," it said.

The chief minister stressed the importance of 24-hour intensive patrolling and directed the police to conduct thorough verifications of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and taxi drivers, as well as street vendors and guests staying in hotels, hostels, and homestays, to monitor and deter undesirable elements.

Highlighting the need to tackle cybercrime, he urged officials to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign, including training and outreach efforts in educational institutions. He also instructed a strict crackdown on drug abuse and illegal activities such as hookah bars.

Advertisment

The chief minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam and directed officials to ensure its smooth and successful organisation. He instructed the appointment of nodal officers to coordinate the event efficiently. Further, he directed the district magistrate to expedite the resolution of pending revenue cases based on merit.

Regarding the Varuna Riverfront Project, he reiterated earlier directives to accelerate necessary actions and emphasised the swift execution of proposed works under the Varanasi-Vindhya region development initiative.

Addressing sewerage leaks in Varanasi, he directed the Jal Nigam (Urban) and the Municipal Corporation to resolve these issues comprehensively and prevent any complaints of sewer overflow on roads and streets.

Advertisment

He also stressed significant improvements in drinking water supply and sewerage systems. The chief minister instructed immediate repairs to roads affected by pipeline work undertaken by Jal Nigam.

He called for community and public representative involvement in keeping the city clean and free of single-use plastic, aligning efforts with the prime minister's cleanliness mission. He further directed officials to provide fair compensation to those affected by road construction and widening projects.

Taking a firm stance on law and order, the chief minister ordered strict action against those causing disruptions under the guise of Kisan Union and Trade Union activities.

Advertisment

He also urged expediting decisions on undertrial prisoners who have completed their sentences and ensuring their timely release, according to the statement.

When reviewing progress on various projects, the chief minister expressed dissatisfaction with delays and instructed officials to complete pending works promptly, adhere to quality standards, and ensure regular monitoring of these projects.

While reviewing the law and order situation, Adityanath asserted that the police must always remain on high alert to prevent untoward incidents proactively.

Advertisment

Reviewing the construction progress of the International Cricket Stadium at Ganjari, the chief minister directed officials to expedite all essential work.

He ordered robust traffic and security preparations in light of the anticipated large crowds during the Maha Kumbh from Mauni Amavasya (January 29) to February 26. The Municipal Corporation was instructed to control the population of street dogs and stray animals.

Additionally, the chief minister directed the divisional commissioner to establish a skill development centre in the district and expedite the medical college's construction. PTI KIS RHL