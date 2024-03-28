Ensure BJP gets 370 more votes than last time in every booth, says Scindia; hails PM

Shivpuri, Mar 28 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday asked people to ensure the BJP gets 370 votes extra in every booth when compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls so that Narendra Modi is elected as prime minister for a third term.

Scindia, who is the ruling party's candidate from Guna, was addressing a gathering of the Rawat community.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of 'abki baar 400 paar'. Under his leadership, Article 370 has been abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. (Jan Sangh founder) Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Jan Sangh's founder) sacrificed his life for removal of Article 370," he said.

"To make Narendra Modi PM for the third time, we have to work on increasing (BJP) votes by 370 in each booth (in the Lok Sabha polls)," he said.

Under the PM's leadership, several welfare schemes were underway for farmers, women, youth and the poor, including giving free rations to 80 crore people and the Ayushman Bharat health initiative, Scindia said, adding the PM is working to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"After 500 years, Lord Ram celebrated Holi due to the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. People will again celebrate the festival of colours on June 4 (voting day)," he added.

Scindia said he had carried out several development works in Guna, including building a vast network of roads.

He praised the Rawat community for its valour while fighting alongside the Marathas against the Mughals.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Guna on May 7. PTI MAS BNM