Ensure BJP's ideology reaches the last person in society: Nadda to party's Mumbai unit

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday asked leaders from their Mumbai unit to ensure that the party ideology reaches the last person in society and urged them to give a befitting reply to opposition attacks.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the city, met BJP office-bearers from all 36 assembly constituencies, MPs and MLAs from Mumbai.

He urged BJP leaders to use social media and seek the support of prominent personalities, stressing the need to formulate a strategy to ensure that the party's ideology reaches the grassroots levels. He also urged BJP leaders to give a befitting reply to attacks by the opposition.

Nadda also chaired the election management committee meetings for all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena, which was its alliance partner then, had won three seats each in Mumbai.

In the Maharashtra Assembly polls held that year, the BJP won 16 of the 36 seats in the city, while 14 were bagged by the Sena.

The state’s political landscape has undergone dramatic changes since then, with splits in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). PTI MR NR