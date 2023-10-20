Ensure clean public toilets, implement complaint reporting system: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the authorities here to ensure that public toilets and conveniences are maintained with proper sanitation standards, saying their operation and maintenance are equally vital components of effective management and a complaint reporting or feedback system must be put in place.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took note of images of some public toilets in the city and said the concerns raised by the petitioner with respect to their deplorable condition were "indeed significant and warrant attention".

"It is incumbent upon the respondents (civic authorities) to ensure that public toilets and conveniences are maintained with proper sanitation standards.Clearly, more proactive measures are required," said the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, in a recent order.

"We wish to emphasize that while the establishment of toilets is crucial, their operation and maintenance are equally vital components of effective management. Implementing a complaint reporting system and gathering feedback can greatly enhance the condition and usability of public conveniences," the court observed.

The court, in its order, thus directed all the civic authorities to prominently display at site the name and contact numbers of the entity responsible for the operation and maintenance of each toilet facility to enable reporting of inconveniences by the public.

"Respondents must validate that the displayed contact numbers are operational, ensuring that the public can report any concerns or inconveniences directly," the court ordered clarifying that a complaint must be addressed and resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

The court said it was confident that the authorities would give due consideration and take the necessary steps to address the issues highlighted by it.

The court was hearing a petition by Jan Seva Welfare Society which said people face problems due to poor maintenance of public toilets which are set up at various places here.

The plea has said often proper sanitation is lacking which causes an unhygienic atmosphere which is likely to cause infectious diseases and sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the public urinals are clean and sanitised with proper availability of clean water and electricity supply.

Seeking direction for the authorities to inspect all available and functionally constructed public urinals within the national capital, the plea also sought for construction of more public toilets strategically. PTI ADS CK