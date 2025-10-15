Ensure cleanliness of special trains formed from long-unused spare coaches: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Railway Board has directed all zones to ensure proper cleanliness in special trains being operated during the festive season, as these generally have long-unused spare coaches.

In a written direction, dated October 10, the Board, while referring to its 2023 instruction regarding precautions to be taken at the time of ordering and running of special trains, asked zones to ensure better passenger comfort by providing quality cleanliness and hygiene in coaches of special trains.

“Special attention and close monitoring should be given to proper cleaning of toilets, passenger areas, vestibules, etc, during the journey. Railways should ensure en-route cleaning of trains at CTS (Clean Train Station) points and full watering at watering points en-route,” the Oct 10 letter said.

It added that to maintain cleanliness in coaches, timely disposal of garbage is essential. Hence, OBHS (On Board Housekeeping Staff) should collect garbage (including the catering garbage) in standard garbage bags.

“The garbage bags should be properly tied and be handed over at en route garbage collection points/CTS/ watering points,” it stated.

The Board also instructed zones to maintain the outside look of trains in a presentable condition.

“It may be ensured that all linen distribution/electrical/OBHS/C&W escorting staff carry proper identification card (ID) while on duty,” the letter said.

The Board has attached its 2023 instructions, which were released after it received a number of complaints about the service, quality, hygiene and non-availability of linen and water in special trains. According to the Board, these issues adversely affect the image of Indian Railways.

“Special trains are generally formed out of spare ICF/LHB coaches which sometimes have not been in use for long. Whenever the special train is notified, the coaches that are fit for service must be identified by C&W (Coach and Wagon) & Elect supervisors & all passenger amenity items must be provided well before the start of operations,” the Board’s 2023 letter said.

It added, "Intensive cleaning of the rakes must be undertaken before the start of the service with a motto to maintain these trains on the same standards as the regular train service." "It is often found that the coach indication boards & destination boards are shabbily handwritten which are, most of the time, indecipherable by the customers. Proper destination boards to be prepared," the Board had stated in 2023.