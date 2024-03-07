Ensure compassion, emotional support to child victims of sexual offences: Rights panel to police

Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) The Goa child rights commission on Thursday said police should adopt compassionate practices within the investigative process while handling the POCSO Act cases and prioritise mental health and well-being of the young victims.

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) unveiled a guidance document for the police, underscoring a significant enhancement in the framework for the protection of children's rights within the state, reflecting a proactive approach towards their welfare.

"The document emphasises the integration of compassionate practices within the investigative process, ensuring that children and their families are not just seen as case numbers but are provided with the emotional support and understanding they desperately need during such traumatic times," GSCPCR Chairman Peter F Borges told PTI.

The commission said the document envisions a child-friendly approach that prioritises the mental health and well-being of young victims, encouraging a sensitive handling that can significantly mitigate the adverse impacts of the legal process on their fragile states.

The document is designed to ensure the police are fully equipped to address both the immediate and long-term needs of victims, enhancing the effectiveness of their response to these sensitive cases, Borges said.

In addition to the procedural guidelines, the document includes recommendations for training programmes designed to sensitise police officers to the unique needs of child victims, ensuring that every interaction is conducted with the highest degree of professionalism and empathy, he said.

"This document, developed by the GSCPCR and mandated by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and Rule 12 of the POCSO Rules 2020, outlines detailed guidelines for the preparation and submission of the preliminary assessment report (Form B) to the Child Welfare Committee," he said.

The commission has set a deadline for the Goa police to assimilate the guidelines and adapt their procedures accordingly.

It did not specify the deadline.

"This move is not just about procedural compliance but about instilling a culture of care and respect for the rights of children among law enforcement personnel," the official said. PTI RPS GK