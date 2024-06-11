Ensure compliance with safety standards for boilers and other equipments in industrial units: Mool Chand Sharma

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Haryana Industries and Commerce and Labour Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that mandatory safety standards for boilers and other equipments in established industrial units in the state should be strictly ensured so as to prevent loss of life and property.

For this, the officers of the Industries and Labour Department will monitor compliance with safety standards through mutual coordination, he added.

Sharma issued these directions while chairing a key meeting with the officers of the Industries and Commerce Department and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) held here.

Notably, 14 people had died in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari earlier in March.

Sharma directed that immediate monitoring of safety standards be done in the industrial areas in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Yamunanagar, Gurugram and Faridabad, said an official statement.

Besides this, the officers should ensure that workers in the industrial units are provided with a conducive work environment, he said.

The minister directed the HSIIDC officers to ensure the maintenance of infrastructure works such as roads, water, electricity supply, sewage systems, etc. in the industrial areas and expedite new projects to ensure no inconvenience to businesses.

He said the industrialists are being encouraged under various state government incentive policies for setting up new industries. PTI SUN AS AS