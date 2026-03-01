Ensure comprehensive sanitation ahead of Holi: Adityanath directs officials

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) In view of the upcoming Holi festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday has directed officials to ensure comprehensive sanitation measures and effective prevention of mosquito-borne diseases in rural areas.

According to a statement, a cleanliness drive will be held across all Gram Panchayats in the state from March 2 to 4.

The chief minister has directed officials to maintain vigilance over sanitation arrangements during and after the Holi celebration, the statement said.

He also directed District Magistrates and Chief Development Officers to monitor the campaign.

The drive will include work such as cleaning of event venues, ghats, ponds, Amrit Sarovars, and bathing sites in rural areas, it said.

The drive also includes fogging, anti-larval spraying, and proper waste disposal.

Director Panchayati Raj Department, Amit Kumar Singh, said that after the celebrations, garbage will be collected in every Gram Panchayat.

Waterlogged sites will be identified, and permanent drainage solutions will be implemented to prevent diseases such as dengue and malaria, he said.

Additionally, the responsibility for repair, painting, and safety arrangements at riverbanks, ponds, and other ghats has been assigned to local Gram Panchayats, the statement said.