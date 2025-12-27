Ensure convictions under NDPS, UAPA to break terror, narco-criminal ecosystems: Kashmir IGP

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, on Saturday conducted an annual review of the crime situation in the valley, and directed officers to ensure convictions in the NDPS Act and UAPA cases to break the narco-criminal and terror ecosystem.

Birdi chaired the annual crime review meeting at PCR Kashmir here, a police spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by all range deputy inspectors general (DIGs), all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, and other senior officers.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP on the overall crime situation in the zone and highlighted their efforts to prevent crime and improve the quality of investigation, the spokesperson said.

Besides general crime, the meeting revolved around the investigation of cases falling under the UAPA, the status of property attachment in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, terror-related and terror-financing cases, detention under the Public Safety Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and narco-terror cases and POCSO cases, he said.

The spokesperson said action taken under preventive measures, pending inquest proceedings and the arrest of absconders were also discussed.

The SSPs gave detailed presentations for their respective districts, highlighting their crime prevention efforts, registration of FIRs and e-FIRs, the status of investigations, and the disposal of cases in their jurisdictions.

IGP Kashmir reviewed the general crime investigation and appreciated the efforts of the district heads in crime prevention, the spokesperson said.

He said Birdi stressed the need to further strengthen the quality of investigations and underlined the importance of improving conviction rates through better investigation practices, greater use of scientific tools, and a stronger follow-up (Pairvi) system, particularly in narcotics and terror-related cases.

The IGP directed the officers to devise a robust system to ensure convictions in NDPS and UAPA cases so as to break the narco-criminal and terror ecosystem.

The status of preventive actions and pending inquest proceedings was also reviewed during the meeting.

Birdi issued clear directions to all participating officers on key agenda points related to crime control, investigation, prosecution, and the timely disposal of cases, the spokesperson said.

These directions were aimed at strengthening accountability, improving investigation quality, and ensuring the prompt delivery of justice, he said.

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on NDPS cases to address pendency in drug-related offences.

Birdi asked the district heads to play a proactive role by personally monitoring and chairing periodic crime review meetings within their respective districts. PTI SSB PRK PRK