Ensure design of Varanasi, Gorakhpur commissionerate offices showcases local culture: Adityanath to officials

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the design of the new commissionerate offices in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be practical and showcase the local culture.

The chief minister was speaking at a high-level meeting held here to review the construction plans for the buildings.

"The commissioner offices in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be presented as models and their buildings should be iconic and their designs should showcase the local culture," Adityanath told officials during the meeting.

"With a focus on the convenience of the public, all offices should be brought together in one place. The objective of the Integrated Commissionerate Office is to facilitate easy monitoring of all departments," he said.

Having all offices under one roof will save people's time and effort, he added.

Adityanath underlined the construction of the buildings should be practical and utilise only as much land as necessary.

The Gorakhpur and Varanasi development authorities should ensure that both the integrated offices have arrangements for conference halls, open offices, cubicles and storage facilities, he said.

Additionally, these offices should also have facilities for banks, gyms, cafeterias and parking.

Once the building has been built, all offices in Gorakhpur and Varanasi should be shifted in a phased manner and any vacant offices after shifting should be monetised for commercial use, the chief minister said.

He called for expediting the construction work and said the cooperation of the Indian Institute of Technology-BHU should also be sought for the construction and design of the building in Varanasi. PTI ABN DIV DIV