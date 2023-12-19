Ensure direct connectivity of Noida airport with Delhi airport, UP CM Adityanath tells officials

Lucknow/Noida, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure direct connectivity between the upcoming Noida International Airport and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Advertisment

The Noida airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, will get direct metro, high-speed rapid rail and road connectivity, according to an official statement.

In a review meeting with officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Northern Railway, North Central Railway, and state government representatives on Tuesday, Adityanath noted the transformative changes in the Jewar area.

"Just a few years ago, the region grappled with high levels of crime, witnessing incidents of snatching and robbery in broad daylight," the chief minister said.

Advertisment

"… today, the narrative has shifted and the area is gaining recognition primarily due to the upcoming international airport. A film city is proposed near the Jewar airport. This will be the most developed area of NCR in the next few years. Jewar airport is going to become a major hub for air cargo," he added.

The chief minister elaborated that, according to estimates, the Noida airport will serve 65 lakh passengers (per year) in 2024-25. This figure is expected to rise to seven crore passengers per year by 2042-43.

"Ensuring the connectivity of Jewar airport with Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, is imperative. Rapid rail and metro can be better options for this. A proposal should be prepared after obtaining the necessary cooperation and advice from the Government of India, NCRTC. The state government will provide all necessary resources," Adityanath said, according to the statement.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the chief minister stated that a trial landing on the runway be conducted in February and, with this goal in mind, it is necessary to expedite the runway construction, lighting and other processes.

Railway officials informed the chief minister that, with the goal of enhancing connectivity to the airport, a new rail line from Chola to Rundhi, covering about 98 kilometres, is being considered, according to the statement.

Progress on this initiative is currently underway at the Railway Board level, it added.

Adityanath issued necessary instructions to the officials of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Industrial Development Authorities to provide land.

Directives were also issued to ensure the establishment of new police stations, fire stations, drainage systems and other essential infrastructure, prioritising the security and convenience of the public at the airport. PTI KIS SZM