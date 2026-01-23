Ensure discrimination-free growth environment for girls: Mizoram Home Minister

Aizawl, Jan 23 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Friday urged departments to strengthen ties and collaboration to create a safe environment for the girl child and promote their rights and empowerment.

He was addressing the National Girl Child Day, which was observed across the state on Friday as the actual day falls on Saturday (January 24), a holiday in the state.

Speaking at the main celebration here, Sapdanga stressed the need to create an environment that ensures the safety of girl children irrespective of their social background.

He said relationships should be strengthened between departments to guide and provide opportunity to girls and ensure that they grow up in an environment where there is no discrimination because of their family background.

At least 22 girls were honoured on the occasion for achieving national and international recognitions for their contributions in various fields.