Ensure early release of TN fishermen arrested by Bahrain Coast Guard, CM Stalin urges Centre

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday requested the Centre to take immediate steps on the diplomatic front and facilitate the early release of fishermen from the state who were arrested by the Bahrain Coast Guard.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin sought for immediate diplomatic initiatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure the early release of the arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Bahrain Coast Guard.

"It has come to my attention that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai fishing village, Tirunelveli district, engaged in fishing in Iran, were apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11 for inadvertently crossing the border," Stalin said in the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

The boats belonged to Iranian nationals, he pointed out and said the families of the affected fishermen, highly dependent on their income, have been severely impacted by the arrest.

"Therefore, I request you to take immediate diplomatic initiatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure the early release of the arrested fishermen," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Rameswaram in the state alleged that the Sri Lankan Coast Guard opened fire in the air on Wednesday to chase them away from the International Maritime Boundary Line close to Katchathevu, reportedly for indulging in fishing activities.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Rameswaram in the state alleged that the Sri Lankan Coast Guard opened fire in the air on Wednesday to chase them away from the International Maritime Boundary Line close to Katchathevu, reportedly for indulging in fishing activities.

Several rounds of warning shots made them abandon their fishing nets on the high seas and return to the Rameswaram coast, they told reporters.