Ensure efficient use of central funds for various health schemes, govt asks states

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav has urged the states to comply with guidelines and ensure efficient utilisation of funds being given by the Centre for various schemes of National Health Mission (NHM).

Jadhav conducted a review meeting on the NHM with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry and officials from Punjab, Karnataka, and West Bengal here on Tuesday.

Officers from National Health Authority and Ministry of Ayush were also present in the meeting, a health ministry statement said.

The agenda encompassed a comprehensive assessment of financial progress and physical progress under NHM, including infrastructure projects and human resources, 15th Finance Commission, Emergency Covid Response Package, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, and progress under AYUSH.

Jadhav listened to the suggestions given by the states while also reiterating the need for them to comply with guidelines and ensure efficient utilization of funds being given by the Centre under various schemes, the statement said.

He further emphasized the need for collaboration and effective communication among states and the Centre to address issues and improve healthcare services across the nation, it stated.

He urged all officials to work diligently towards achieving the objectives of NHM for better outcomes.