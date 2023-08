Ensure eligible students get registered in electoral rolls: Thane collector tells educational institutions

Thane: Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has asked the headmasters and professors of educational institutions in the district to ensure eligible students get enrolled in the electoral rolls.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly elections are due next year.

An official release from the district administration's election department on Tuesday said those who have attained the age of 18 can register their names as voters.

Shingare asked the educational institutions to ensure maximum eligible students are registered in the electoral rolls.

A special summary revision of the electoral rolls is presently being carried in all the assembly segments of the district, the release said.

On October 17, 2023, the draft electoral rolls will be published, it added.