'Ensure every patient gets positive vibe while visiting you': Patnaik to doctors

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked newly recruited doctors to ensure that every patient gets a positive vibe while visiting them.

Patnaik was addressing an orientation programme of 2,473 newly recruited medical officers, including 392 MBBS doctors and 81 dental surgeons, at Kalinga Stadium here.

"Ensure every patient gets a positive vibe when he or she visits you. Along with your professional excellence, your humane approach to patients can generate confidence in them," the CM said.

"Remember that every pie spent on our salary, or for the building we are working in, is paid by the people of Odisha. We are here to serve them," he added.

The chief minister said that healthcare is a priority area of his government's 5T transformative initiative.

The state government is committed to providing universal access to quality healthcare services to all, he said.

"Our guiding principle to achieve this objective is 'every life is precious'. In realisation of this goal, we are on a mission for massive infrastructure development in our healthcare institutions. We are producing eight times more doctors now than we were two decades ago. We will come up with more medical colleges in a few years from now," Patnaik said.

The state government has made recruitments for 3,600 medical officers this year. In November, nearly 4,000 nursing officers also joined the government, he said.

During the past six years, eight new medical colleges and two new postgraduate institutes have been established in the state. This has resulted in the production of 2,525 MBBS doctors and 856 specialists each year, making Odisha a doctor surplus state, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD