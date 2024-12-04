Ensure fair claim settlements by private health insurance firms: BJP's Tejasvi Surya

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) BJP member Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged the government to ensure fair claim settlements for citizens relying on private health insurance providers.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Surya said out of the 15 private health insurance providers, only three have made reimbursements above 75 per cent of the amount claimed.

"This is a very serious issue. There are some insurance providers, especially health insurance providers, who have paid less than 60 per cent of the amount claimed. This is a very serious issue," the BJP member from Bangalore South said.

"I request the attention of the Finance Minister to this very important matter so that the health insurance claims are settled well within time and the middle class is protected," he said.

Surya said according to the Insurance Broker Association of India, about 10 insurers, out of the total 15 private insurers, showed they paid claims of only 75 per cent of the claims ratio.

Trinamool Congress member Kirti Azad raised the issue of telemarketing calls received by mobile phone users despite being on the Do Not Disturb (DND) list.

Azad said such calls by telemarketing firms amounted to a breach of privacy and demanded that the government take action against such elements.

BJP member Malvika Devi demanded relief for teachers who have been working for over 20 years on ca ontract basis in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Odisha.

"Now, the NESTS exams will happen. I would like to request, through you, to give them a certain relief in the NESTS exams so that their hard work of over 20 years of dedicated service does not end abruptly and make them jobless," the Lok Sabha member said.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of the seizure of opium in Manipur in June and July this year.

"In Manipur, illicit poppy cultivation is happening. Factories have emerged. This is then sent to Myanmar and it comes back to Manipur. Sir, 2,600 weapons were recovered in Manipur," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM leader said the incumbent chief minister of Manipur has to be removed from the post for the violence and the drug trade to end in the northeastern state.

Kerala Congress leader Francis George raised the issue of rubber farmers in the state due to a fall in the prices of the commodity.

George said in August, the price had reached up to Rs 245 per kg, and now it has come down to the range of Rs 170-174 per kg.

"The crisis has been exacerbated by the surge in compound rubber imports from ASEAN countries, which benefit from lower import duties under trade agreements," he said.

George sought higher import duties on compound rubber to protect domestic producers and urged the government to announce a special relief package for affected rubber farmers.

He also urged the government to establish a price stabilisation mechanism through the Rubber Board and support value addition and diversification‍ of ‍the ‍rubber ‍industry ‍to ‍enhance ‍rubber ‍farmers’ ‍income.

DMK member Arun Nehru raised the issue of challenges faced by youngsters and upcoming entrepreneurs in accessing loans under the Prime Minister Mudra Yojana.

Congress member Viriato Fernandes, a former Navy officer, extended the greetings of the Indian Navy Day.

"As a former Navy Officer, it gives me immense pride to wish the Officers, the Sailors, the Defence civilian personnel and their families, not forgetting the veterans and those who have lost their lives while serving the country," Fernandes said. PTI SKU RHL