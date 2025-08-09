Ensure flood preparedness on war-footing in Gorakhpur, CM Adityanath tells officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ensure preparedness war-footing for flood relief and rescue operations in vulnerable areas in Gorakhpur, and warned against any laxity.
Before chairing a review meeting at the Gorakhnath temple complex, the CM conducted an aerial survey of the Gorakhpur city and adjoining districts to assess the impact of recent rains.
Addressing senior officials from the irrigation, PWD and power departments, the CM noted that past flood control measures had significantly reduced public hardship, but said potential flood risks in some pockets required swift and robust action.
"Continuous monitoring of river water levels, securing embankments and ensuring immediate relocation of affected persons is essential," he said.
He called for adequate deployment of boats, activation of flood posts, relief centres and shelters, and timely supply of relief materials.
The CM instructed PWD officials to promptly repair rain-damaged roads and minimise disruption at ongoing construction sites. Reviewing urban and rural power supply, he ordered that outages be fixed immediately and supply be maintained in line with state standards.