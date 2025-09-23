Ensure full implementation of NCMC system for public transport efficiency in B'luru: Tejasvi

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has urged Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to ensure complete implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system in Bengaluru to improve last-mile connectivity and enhance the efficiency of public transport.

He noted that the NCMC system was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 as an open-loop, interoperable smart card powered by RuPay NPCI.

According to him, this card allows users to pay for travel, tolls, retail purchases, and even withdraw cash. Several cities, such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai, have already adopted it successfully, ensuring seamless integration across metro rail, buses, and other systems.

In a letter addressed to Reddy, the BJP MP claimed that in Bengaluru, however, the implementation of NCMC has been limited. At present, parking systems, feeder buses, and other allied modes of transport are not integrated into the framework.

"A fully implemented NCMC system could help commuters plan their journeys better, greatly improve last-mile connectivity and enhance the efficiency of public transport," he said in a letter dated September 22.

Further, a single app to purchase tickets for BMTC, BMRCL, and any other public transport service would provide commuters with a seamless travel experience, he added.

The BJP MP said that with no single coordinating authority such as BMLTA (Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport) and DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport) driving this integration, it is imperative that the Transport Department takes the lead on implementing the NCMC across services.

"I, therefore, request your kind intervention to ensure that the necessary steps are initiated in this regard at the earliest," he added. PTI AMP KH