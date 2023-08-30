Ensure G20 Summit preparations are completed by August 31: Delhi govt to officials

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that work on all important roads is completed before the deadline of August 31 ahead of the G20 Summit.

A dry run of installations and equipment is also planned on September 4, according to an order issued by PWD Special Secretary Shashanka Ala.

Officials have also been directed to vigorously check the working of fountains, lights, pumps, motors and ensure the cleanliness of roads, footpaths and kerbstones between September 1 and September 7, the order said.

A dry run of all equipment and installations will take place from 6 am onwards in close coordination with the control room on September 4, the order said.

"Checked and OK reports" on all important roads, all flags installed, working of LED panels, working of pumps, emergency vehicles and fountains will be sent on the day, it said.

“As the preparations for G20 Summit are in the final league, it is reiterated that works undertaken by PWD i.e. horticulture/greening work, C&D waste removal, electrical lighting, road/footpath cleaning, painting, unauthorised encroachment removal and road engineering on all important roads in and around central Delhi, are completed in all respect, by Aug 31 2023," it said.

The order has also directed the officials to create backup sets of things like motors, lights, wires, etc. and to check the functioning of permanent/mobile pumps to deal with waterlogging issues between September 1 and September 7.

The order also asks Quick Response Teams of the department to be active and to be stationed near Delhi Traffic police booths. It has also asked officials to check CCTV cameras on all important VIP movement roads.

"All employees working on roads shall wear safety gear and reflective jackets at all times. The QRT teams shall remain on field and coordinate with traffic police, fire [department] and ambulance. The control room shall be manned by an officer of rank not lower than the executive engineer from September 1 on 24x7 basis," read the order.

Between September 8 and September 10, only staff and officers with valid permissions shall be stationed at various locations.

Officers on duty will have to ensure cleanliness of roads, footpaths, etc, it said, adding that field maintenance vans will be stationed near important areas.

The emergency vehicles, including JCBs, dumpers, etc will be stationed with QRT at easily accessible locations, which are to be finalised earlier and given to Delhi Police, it said.

"Officer on duty to ensure proper operation of the fountains, streetlights, high mast lights, etc. Nodal officers for flags shall ensure that all flags are flying high with all protocols. If any need arises to change the flags, it may be done by following all codal formalities," it said.

All electrical equipment like LED screens, backlit panels, street lights , etc shall be monitored through the control room and immediate remedial action should be taken, if required, it added.

A senior official said, "We have divided the work in three phases. While all civil work will be completed by August 31, the officials will have to ensure that everything is functional and checks will be carried out between September 1 and September 7.” “On the days of the summit, since entry will be restricted in the areas, there will be specific teams that will be deployed to monitor the situation on the ground. This order details the SOPs (standard operating procedure)that need to be followed by the department till the summit." The department has worked on beautifying 40 roads ahead of the prestigious summit. Delhi has been adorned with 49 statues and 109 fountains in the lead-up to the summit. PTI SLB SLB SKY SKY