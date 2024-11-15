Ensure high voter turnout in assembly polls: Mumbai collector urges citizens

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Mumbai suburban district authorities on Friday appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to cast their vote in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

In a press conference held here, Rajendra Kshirsagar, collector and additional district election officer, said the district has recorded low voting percentage as compared to the figures in the state and the country.

"Despite challenging situations, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 70 per cent voter turnout, but Mumbai suburban district had lower voting percentage than the state and the national average this time. We have to ensure higher voting percentage in our district," he said, apparently referring to the figures recorded in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Mumbai suburban district has 26 assembly constituencies and 76,86,098 registered voters -- 41,01,457 males, 35,83,803 females and 838 transgender voters.

There are a total of 315 candidates in the fray from 26 assembly constituencies in the district, which will have 7,579 polling stations. Of these, 6,277 polling stations are in permanent structures, while the remaining 1,302 are temporary structures and they will be ready by November 18, Kshirsagar said. PTI KK NP