Ensure highest standards in hospital building construction: Rajasthan NHM director to officials

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) The highest quality and safety standards must be ensured in construction of district and sub-district hospital buildings in Rajasthan, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Jitendra Soni said on Saturday. He made the remarks during a workshop to discuss the quality and safety practices for the projects being implemented under the health mission.

NHM engineers from across the state along with resident engineers of contractors and PDCOR Limited, and management consultants to the health mission participated in the workshop.

Soni, who inaugurated the workshop, emphasised on quality and timely completion of the projects.

"Highest standard of quality assurances and safety standards are paramount criteria for the projects," he said at the inaugural session of the workshop.

The workshop is designed to help all key stakeholders adopt the highest quality and safety standards along with adopting management protocols to help timely completion of project activities, Soni said.

Protocol for documentation and site safety, earthquake resistant design of structures, protocol for preventive checks and protocol for quality assurances were discussed at the workshop.

CEO PDCOR Dileep Kumar Chingapurath, PMC Head PDCOR Harphool Singh, Head of National Centre for Disaster Management at Malvia National Institute of Technology SD Bharti, former chief engineer of public works department Anil Nepalia, former superintendent engineer of public works department B L Rawat and other officials of NHM and PDCOR were present at the workshop. PTI SDA ANB ANB