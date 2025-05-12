Ensure housing for underprivileged, medical care for those in need: UP CM to officials

Gorakhpur (UP), May 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure housing for the underprivileged and medical care for those in need, according to a statement.

Issuing the instruction during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath Temple, he said, "Include all deprived eligible individuals under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to ensure permanent housing for them, and also see that no needy person is denied treatment for lack of funds." Adityanath directed officials to fast-track hospital estimates and send them to the government, assuring that treatment funds would be provided through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

The CM arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday and stayed overnight at the Gorakhnath Temple and met around 150 people at the Janata Darshan this morning.

"Addressing the concerns of every aggrieved citizen is the government's top priority. Each case must be addressed with sensitivity and prompt action," he said.

The CM also took note of complaints related to land encroachment and ordered stringent legal action in such cases.

He emphasised that if a victim continues to face harassment, a thorough investigation must be conducted, and accountability fixed, the statement said.