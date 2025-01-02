Ensure hygiene, functionality in district court washrooms: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Taking note of the "distressing" state of female washrooms in the district courts here, the Delhi High Court has ordered authorities to ensure a uniform standard of hygiene and functionality in all such facilities, including washrooms for men and differently-abled persons.

Justice Sanjeev Narula took note of a report with respect to the conditions of the female washrooms across all district courts in Delhi and observed that the negligence displayed in maintaining these facilities cannot be overlooked and the lack of hygiene products and infrastructural inadequacies require immediate action.

Justice Narula directed the principal district and sessions judges of all the district courts to review the report, identify remedial measures, ensure their implementation and file a progress report.

The court noted that according to the report, the condition of the washrooms within the lawyers' chamber blocks is in a worse state. It also asked the bar associations of all the district courts to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of the washrooms within the blocks and submit a compliance report.

The report, filed by a court commissioner, informed that most female washrooms in the lawyers' chamber blocks lack adequate infrastructure, including proper lighting, ventilation, soap and functional sanitary facilities, and there is no regular maintenance and cleaning due to an insufficient number of sanitation staff.

Water supply issues were also seen at the Saket courts and there was a significant shortage of cleaning and sanitation staff at Karkardooma, it further said.

The court directed the public works department (PWD) to start the construction and repair work for washrooms in accordance with the tenders concerned and asked the chief engineers for all the court complexes to coordinate closely with the respective principal district and sessions judges to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of water to all washrooms.

"In compliance, Ms Nathrani (court commissioner) has submitted a detailed report dated December 4, 2024, which paints a distressing picture. The report lays bare deficiencies demanding urgent attention," the court observed in the order passed in December.

"The negligence displayed in maintaining these facilities cannot be overlooked. The lack of hygiene products, poor maintenance and infrastructural inadequacies demand immediate action. While the petition specifically pertains to female washrooms, these directions shall apply equally to male, female and handicapped washrooms in district courts to ensure a uniform standard of hygiene and functionality," the judge said.

The order was passed on a petition by a practising woman lawyer, highlighting the deplorable and unhygienic conditions of the washroom facilities in the lawyers' chamber block in the Saket district court, particularly those meant for female lawyers.

The matter would be heard next in February. PTI ADS RC