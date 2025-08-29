Ensure inclusive, ethical growth of Ayurveda, Yoga global market: Ayush minister

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday that while the global market for Ayurveda and Yoga is expanding rapidly, it is essential to ensure growth that is inclusive, ethical and sustainable.

Jadhav presided over the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Healthcare Summit 2025 in Delhi, held on the theme 'Bridging Tradition and Innovation'.

Extending greetings on Ganesh Utsav, the minister emphasised that BRICS, representing nearly half of the world's population, one-third of global GDP and one-fifth of world trade, must work together to accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth.

Jadhav highlighted that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has developed a comprehensive Ayush ecosystem focusing on research, quality education, medicine production and strong regulatory mechanisms.

India today has over 1,000 Ayush colleges, including more than 500 Ayurveda institutions, supported by a wide research network, he said.

The minister noted the growing global acceptance of Ayush systems -- ranging from communities of Ayurvedic practitioners in Brazil to Ayurveda's inclusion in Russia's healthcare framework and the parallel advancement of traditional medicine in China.

He called for greater focus on public-private partnerships, digital health innovation, nutraceutical research and recognition of entrepreneurs, innovators and farmers.

Jadhav emphasised that stronger intra-BRICS cooperation and harmonised frameworks for Ayush products can expand markets, reduce economic vulnerabilities and help establish India as a global leader in health and wellness.

The minister further informed that the Ministry of Ayush has signed MoUs with 25 countries, creating a robust foundation for international collaboration in traditional medicine. He urged the BRICS nations to leverage the summit for forging new alliances and advancing healthcare models that blend tradition with innovation. PTI PLB KSS KSS