Ensure innocent Kashmiris are not doubted or harassed: Farooq Abdullah urges Centre, states

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers to ensure that Kashmiris living, studying or earning their livelihood across the country are not viewed with suspicion or subjected to any form of harassment in the wake of the Delhi car blast.

In a statement, Abdullah expressed deep concern about the narratives that sometimes emerge after such unfortunate events and emphasised that those responsible for criminal acts constitute a minuscule fraction and in no way represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is deeply painful when the actions of a few misguided individuals lead to an atmosphere of doubt and hostility toward the entire Kashmiri community. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially our youth working and studying in different parts of the country, must feel safe, supported and protected," he said.

Asserting that Kashmiris have always contributed positively to the social, economic, and cultural fabric of India, Abdullah urged all governments to take proactive measures to safeguard the dignity, safety and security of Kashmiris in every state and Union Territory.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir appealed to the leadership at the Centre and in the states to issue clear directives to law enforcement agencies to maintain vigilance against any form of "discrimination or targeted harassment", ensuring that innocent citizens are not victimised in moments of heightened tension.

"We must stand together as one nation, with justice and fairness as our guiding principles," he added.