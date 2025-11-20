Ensure Kashmiris' safety across India; stereotyping unfortunate: Sajad Lone to PM

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) People's Conference president Sajad Lone on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of Kashmiris outside the union territory.

"Please ensure that any citizen of India, including Kashmiris, is not harassed in their own country," Lone said and expressed concern over reports of harassment they face across the country.

"Reports of harassment of Kashmiris across India are coming in. Stereotyping of a Kashmiri, unfortunately, is a favourite hobby across the country," he said in a statement.

The MLA from Handwara said the incidents of harassment were not new, but the intensity has increased over the past 10 years.

"It is not a new trend. It is just that it has become more chronic in the last decade," he said.

Pointing to the anxiety faced by Kashmiri families, Lone said lakhs of Kashmiris are in other parts of the country for business, education, or other work.

"The families of these people are most concerned that no adverse events should take place, which will put the safety of their loved ones in danger," he added.

Lone admitted that extremism existed but emphasised it should not define an entire community.

"Yes, there are radical lunatics in every society. But they are an aberration," he said.

Meanwhile, PDP MLA from Kupwara Mir Mohammad Fayaz spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla regarding the incident involving harassment of Kashmiri vendors.

"The Hon'ble Governor has assured that necessary action will be taken," the PDP posted on its X handle.