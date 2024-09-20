Ensure Kejriwal's triumphant return: Gopal Rai to AAP's 'mandal' incharges

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Thursday asked the party's 'mandal' incharges to prepare for the fight with the BJP and ensure a triumphant return for Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi.

Addressing a gathering of the AAP's 'mandal' incharges, Rai said that the BJP feels that Delhi is a laboratory for the AAP where new inventions are piloted.

They think that if the Delhi factory is not closed, the day is not far when the AAP will form its government at the Centre, he asserted.

Gopal Rai said Arvind Kejriwal is not an 'Abhimanyu', but Arjun and he knows how to break the BJP's "Chakravyuh" in the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

Kejriwal after coming out of Tihar jail, announced his decision to resign and undergo an "Agni Pariksha" (trial by fire) to get a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the wake of corruption allegations levelled against him.

AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said Delhi elections will se a fierce contest.

"In the last assembly elections, (Home Minister) Amit Shah himself had to come and distribute pamphlets in the streets of Delhi for the BJP. I guarantee that along with Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi will also distribute pamphlets door-to-door in Delhi this time," Pathak asserted.

Rai told the 'Mandal' in-charges to be prepared for the fight with the BJP and ensure the BJP did not win even a single seat this time in Delhi. PTI VIT TIR TIR