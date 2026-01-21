Ensure law and order during SIR: EC to West Bengal police chief

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the West Bengal chief secretary and the police chief to ensure law and order in the state during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The directions came after the Supreme Court on Monday asked the poll authority to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted.

The court had directed that the director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal shall be obligated to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem and that all the activities shall be completed smoothly.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

Noting that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list, a three-judge bench directed that the offices for submitting documents and objections be set up within the panchayat bhavans or block offices and asked the West Bengal government to provide adequate manpower to the election authorities.