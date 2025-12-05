Ensure live webcasting, additional police deployment for smooth local body polls: Kerala HC

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police and the State Election Commission (SEC) to take steps, including setting up live webcasting systems and deploying additional force, to ensure the local body elections are conducted smoothly.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that the webcasting systems and additional police force should be arranged in booths identified as 'hyper-sensitive' and 'sensitive' by the SEC.

The directions came on a batch of petitions, by candidates, booth agents and members of the general public from various parts of the state, apprehending law and order problems in polling booths in their respective areas.

The petitioners contended that on earlier occasions, there were incidents of booth capturing and other law and order problems.

They urged the court to direct installation of webcasting or videography systems in those polling booths and deployment of additional police force.

In some of the pleas, the candidates contesting in the election and their booth agents apprehended physical assault from their rival party members.

The state government said that the State Police Chief has made arrangements to ensure sufficient protection to all the polling booths in the state for the smooth conduct of the election.

The SEC told the court that the District Election Officer (DEO) can order videography at the expense of the contesting candidates wherever they apprehend malpractice.

It said that the candidates can file an application to that effect and if the DEO concerned feels that there is basis for such apprehension, they can allow such prayers, after obtaining prior permission from the SEC.

After hearing both sides, the court directed that if any of the petitioners want videography of their polling booths, they can file applications for the same before the concerned DEO who will allow it at the expense of the applicants.

The petitioners can seek police protection for candidates or booth agents by filing an application before the concerned District Police Chief who shall provide the same in accordance with law, the court said.

The same directions were issued by the court on Thursday in similar petitions, many of which were from Kannur district.

Noting the large number of petitions from Kannur, the court asked why people of Kerala think that the northern district of the state was a place of political violence.

"The entire Kannur people should awaken in this election and show to the entire state that it is a place where free and fair elections are conducted." "The general public of Kannur and the entire machinery of the police force in Kannur district should come forward to remove the bad label to Kannur district," the court added. PTI HMP SA