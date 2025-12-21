Ensure Mahayuti wins Navi Mumbai civic poll, Shinde tells Sena workers

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked functionaries of his Shiv Sena to ensure Mahayuti victory in the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation polls scheduled for January 15.

Asserting that the Shiv Sena had won more seats than the combined total of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the local body polls, results of which were announced during the day, Shinde said party workers must not get complacent.

"Everyone must work unitedly. The Mahayuti flag must be hoisted on the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation," he said during a party event in which several workers and leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) joined the Shiv Sena.

Shinde said he had taken major decisions during his tenure as chief minister, including CIDCO housing, FSI enhancement, toll plaza removal, road and bridge projects, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the 'Third Mumbai' growth centre. PTI COR BNM