Ensure minimal disruption during metro expansion: Minister Rao Narbir to GMDA

Gurugram: Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials to ensure that the proposed metro expansion project between Millennium City Centre, Railway Station, Sector-22 and Cyber City causes minimal disruption to public services.

During an inspection of the proposed metro route with officers from the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and GMDA, Singh emphasised the need for a detailed project report (DPR) that prioritizes public convenience, an official statement said.

The minister instructed officials to expedite construction while implementing well-planned traffic diversion strategies to ensure smooth traffic flow during the project.

He also stressed that essential services, such as the drainage system, electricity, water supply, and sewage, should remain unaffected during the construction phase.

Singh further directed the GMDA officers that any construction of flyovers or underpasses should be carried out parallel to the metro construction project.

He asked officers to finalise the proposed route alignment within a month and ensure that Gurugram's drainage system is not affected.

According to the statement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier reviewed the project in a meeting where it was informed that the DPR for the metro expansion between Millennium City Center and Cyber City has been approved by both the state and central governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project on February 16, 2024, in Rewari. Construction is scheduled to commence on May 1, 2025.

The metro expansion will cover 28.50 kilometer with 27 stations, including eight model stations, and one depot. The project, estimated to cost Rs 896.19 crore from the central government and Rs 4,556.53 crore from the Haryana government, will feature a medium metro operating on a standard gauge with Communication Based Train Control Signal (CBTC ) technology.

The metro trains will initially have three coaches, expandable to six, and maximum speed of 80 kilometer per hour, the statement added.