Ensure money not collected from Sabarimala pilgrims for 'annadhanam': Kerala HC to TDB

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure no money is collected from Sabarimala pilgrims availing 'annadhanam' at 'edathavalams' (halting points) during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S issued the direction following a complaint by a devotee alleging collection of donation from pilgrims who avail 'annadhanam' at temples under the TDB during the pilgrimage season.

The bench directed the TDB and the Devaswom Commissioner to take necessary steps to ensure that proper facilities like toilets, annadhanam, etc are provided to Sabarimala pilgrims at the 'edathavalams' and other temples under the management of the Board during the pilgrimage season.

"No money shall be collected from the devotees or Sabarimala pilgrims, who avail annadhanam in the respective temples, towards annadhanam fund or annadhanam vazhipadu," the court directed. PTI HMP HMP KH