Ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out of PDS: Jharkhand chief secretary

Ranchi, Aug 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Monday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of food supplies under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Chairing a review meeting on improvements in food supply chain management, Tiwari emphasised the need for clean and updated beneficiary data.

She instructed officials to identify and remove deceased beneficiaries from the records to make way for new, eligible individuals.

Emphasising the need to focus on ensuring error-free data, Tiwary asked officials that KYC (know your customer) of beneficiaries should be completed at the earliest.

She directed the officials to expedite the distribution of dhoti and sarees among the poor and form a flying squad to inspect the distribution process so that no irregularities take place.

During the meeting, the chief secretary came to know that many warehouses in the state are unused due to minor deficiencies.

She instructed the deputy commissioners to check the issue at their levels and ensure that the warehouses are made usable by September 20.

Tiwari also asked to assess the warehouses of the cooperative department and utilise them.

She also stressed the need to expedite the construction of new warehouses.