Ensure no eligible citizen is left out: UP CEO to officials on SIR 2.0

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday directed all district election officers to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, a statement said.

He gave the instructions at a virtual meeting with the officers to review preparations for SIR, it said.

During the meeting, the CEO shared information about guidelines, schedules and procedures issued by the Election Commission.

Rinwa directed that all preparations should be completed in time and that no ineligible person should be included in the voter list. Utmost care should be taken to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list, he said.

All district election officers should meet political parties to inform them about the SIR process and the EC's instructions, Rinwa said.

He also urged all political parties to appoint booth-level agents to assist booth-level officers in the revision work.

The CEO appealed to all political parties and voters to cooperate in the exercise.

Rinwa will hold a meeting with recognised national and state political parties in his office on Wednesday, the statement said.

The EC on Monday announced that it will conduct phase two of SIR in 12 states and Union territories between November and February.

These states and Union territories are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.