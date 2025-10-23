Ensure no student misses out on scholarship benefits: Haryana CM Saini to officials

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said officers have been directed to ensure that no student misses out on receiving benefits under the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes.

The resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan has been instructed to coordinate with officials of the Central ministries concerned to obtain information about the schemes being run by them and to keep the state government departments regularly informed, said an official statement.

Along with this, school and college principals should also inform students about the schemes and ensure that their scholarship forms are filled out online, it said.

Presiding over a review meeting here about scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backwards Classes (BC) students, Saini said it is the government's responsibility to ensure that no meritorious or needy student discontinues their studies due to financial constraints.

The chief minister directed officers to make sure that students receive timely information about the scholarship schemes and that there is no negligence in this matter.

Information boards should be installed in every school and college, clearly displaying details of all scholarship schemes so that students do not face any difficulty in completing the application process, Saini said.

Directing officers to conduct ground monitoring of schemes and prepare periodic review reports, he said that this will ensure the state government's 40 per cent share in the scholarship schemes is transferred to the students' bank accounts, while the remaining 60 per cent share of the Central government is credited through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed special emphasis on the skill development of the country's youth so that they can become self-reliant and fully utilise their potential.

The Haryana government will also focus on enhancing the skills of students, especially those belonging to the economically weaker sections among the Scheduled Caste and Backwards Classes, the chief minister said.

The government's goal is not only to ensure that these students receive quality education but also that they become employable and play a leading role in society, he said. PTI CHS NSD NSD