Ensure no untoward incident occurs during Ashadhi Ekadashi congregation in Pandharpur: HC

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Collector of Solapur district in Maharashtra and other authorities to take all measures to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the congregation for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival in Pandharpur town on July 17.

Marching long distances, a large number of pilgrims from across the state and even outside congregate in Pandharpur twice a year - on Ashadhi Ekadashi and Kartiki Ekadashi - to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar also asked the authorities to make necessary arrangements for basic amenities for cleanliness, temporary sheds and toilets alongside medical facilities for the over 15 lakh warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal who are expected to reach Pandharpur.

"Any untoward incident, security issues, any incident on the ghats, not only the Kumbhar ghat, but also other places, you (collector and other authorities) have to be very very vigilant," the court said.

"The collector will be personally held responsible," it added.

All facilities shall be provided to the warkaris in fullest possible measure by the government officials, the high court said.

"We also direct that the collector of Solapur shall personally supervise and ensure that these facilities are provided to the pilgrims for the entire wari (pilgrimage) period," it added.

The court directed government pleader P P Kakade to convey the court order to the collector and other officials.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ajinkya Sangitrao, raising grievances over the construction work of ghats - from Vipra Datta ghat to Uddhav ghat - at Pandharpur.

The plea said authorities should ensure safety of pilgrims and cited the October, 2020 collapse of a 20-feet wall of under-construction ghat, which led to the loss of six lives.

The government on Tuesday submitted to the court that the Kumbhar ghat has been barricaded by the Irrigation department and sign boards cautioning pilgrims have also been put up. Additional security guards have also been employed round-the-clock at the spot, the government said.