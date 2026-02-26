Ensure OPD, essential services unaffected by strike in govt medical colleges: Kerala HC to state

Kochi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the state government to ensure that the ongoing strike by doctors in its medical colleges does not affect the outpatient department and other essential healthcare services.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M gave the oral direction while issuing notice to the state government and the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) on a plea filed by advocate Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi.

The state government told the court that the OPD and essential healthcare services in its medical colleges have not been affected by the strike.

In view of the government’s submission, the court directed the state to file an affidavit by the next hearing date, March 5, addressing the averments in the petition.

In his plea, Gopi claimed that the ongoing KGMCTA strike has caused substantial disruption to essential public healthcare services in medical colleges across the state.

He sought a court directive to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of OPDs and all essential healthcare services in government medical colleges across the state.

The petition also seeks a direction to the state government to “take immediate and effective measures, including invocation of statutory powers under the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1994, if necessary, to ensure that essential healthcare services are not disrupted.” PTI HMP SSK