Ensure peace is maintained in all localities during festive season: Cal HC to WB govt

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to take all necessary steps to ensure that peace is maintained in all localities during the festive season.

The court said that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that people celebrate the festival with the usual fervour without any hindrance.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam passed the direction during the hearing of a petition by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleging that a day after Kali Puja, tension took place in the heart of the city in Rajabazar and Narkeldanga area with a large mob attacking some sections of people.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Dutta claimed that the allegations that people belonging to separate communities had clashed were devoid of truth.

He submitted that there was a law and order situation over a scuffle between two persons and some police officers were also injured in the resultant violence and at least six FIRs were registered in connection with the incident.

Dutta stated that 23 people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the state to file a report in the form of an affidavit by November 18 and the petitioner to file his affidavit in reply to it by November 21, when the matter would be listed for hearing again.

The court directed that the state should, in the meantime, make endeavours to take all necessary steps to ensure that peace is maintained in all localities, particularly in the area mentioned in the petition.

The court said that it is a festive season and Chhath Puja has commenced which will be followed by Jagaddhatri Puja at Chandannagar in Hooghly district, neighbouring Kolkata.

"It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that people celebrate the festival with the usual fervour without any hindrance," the bench said.

Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that attacks were perpetrated on Durga Puja pandals and also the deities in some places, claiming that there was a design to disturb the security and integrity of India.

He prayed that the probe into the alleged incident be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Adhikari's lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharya stated before the court that the police have said that an attempt was made on social media to create a vague narrative about the incident in Narkeldanga and that no Kali idol immersion procession was attacked as alleged.

It also stated that the issue was over the parking of a motorbike between two individuals, he submitted.