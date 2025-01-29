Ensure peaceful conduct of local bodies polls, counting on Dec 20-21: SEC directs authorities

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Wednesday directed district administrations and police authorities to take strict preventive measures to ensure peaceful polling and counting during the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

Polling to elect presidents and members in 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats and 154 seats in 76 local bodies will be held on December 20.

The first phase of elections to 264 municipal council and nagar panchayat polls in the state were held on December 2.

The counting of votes for all 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will take place on December 21.

Waghmare issued the directions while reviewing preparedness through video conferences with district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and election officers over the last two days. State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani, Inspector General of Police Manojkumar Sharma and other senior officials were present.

The SEC said polling and counting must be conducted smoothly and peacefully, and any untoward incident should invite immediate and strict action. Authorities were also asked to promptly inform the media, voters, candidates and political parties about the action taken to avoid any misinformation or wrong public perception.

Kakani said that while polling will take place at limited locations on December 20, counting across all municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on December 21, requiring close coordination among police and other agencies, particularly after the declaration of results.

He also reminded officials that election campaigning through electronic or print media will not be permitted after 10 pm on December 19, the day prior to polling.

IG Manojkumar Sharma said adequate security arrangements must be in place to maintain law and order on polling and counting days, and stressed the need for timely communication of police action to the public. PTI MR NP