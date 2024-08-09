Ensure PESA Act implementation in Jharkhand: Guv to CM

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to ensure implementation of the PESA or Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in the state at the earliest, emphasising that Jharkhand is the only state where the crucial legislation that provides for traditional governance could not be implemented so far.

The Act recognising the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas was enacted in 1996 but despite the creation of a separate state in 2000 Jharkhand is yet to implement PESA.

"It is necessary to restore the traditional governance system of the tribals in the state. At present, Jharkhand is the only state in the country where PESA Act is not implemented. I request the chief minister to get the law implemented immediately," Governor Gangwar said, addressing the inaugural function of the 'Adivasi Mahotsav-2024' that coincides with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The Department of Panchayati Raj in the state had published the draft rules for implementing the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act of 1996 or PESA in the state but so far it has not been implemented.

People living in Scheduled Areas in Jharkhand will be able to self-govern through gram sabhas, according to the draft provisions.

The governor also emphasised the need to uproot social vices like witchcraft prevalent in the tribal society by creating awareness and ensuring literacy.

The two-day tribal festival being held at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Museum in Ranchi showcases the diverse art, culture and tradition of the community.