Ensure priority, protocol to MLAs: J&K govt issues directive for officials

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a directive to its employees, directing them to ensure that all elected representatives are attended to on priority in public offices and that proper protocol as per established government norms and guidelines is maintained.

The directive also emphasized that MLAs should be invited to all official functions and meetings organized within their jurisdiction.

“The elected Members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are expected to play a crucial role in the governance process at the grassroots level. It is, therefore, imperative that all government departments, officers and officials extend due cooperation and accord priority to issues highlighted and flagged by these public representatives,” stated a circular issued by General Administration Department (GAD) secretary M Raju on Friday.

He further directed that all officers and officials working in various government departments of the Union Territory must attend to the elected representatives on priority in public offices and adhere to proper protocol as per established government norms and guidelines.

"Communications, requests and grievances raised by elected representatives shall be acknowledged and processed on priority and government officers and officials shall engage with them in a professional and respectful manner," the circular said.

It also specified that elected representatives should be invited to all official functions and meetings organized in their jurisdiction, including events involving official visits by dignitaries.

“These instructions are issued for immediate and strict compliance,” the circular added.

This directive is particularly significant given the dual power structure in Jammu and Kashmir.

The circular has been issued ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Budget Session, which is set to begin on March 3.