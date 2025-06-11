Ensure private hospitals don’t charge exorbitant fees for COVID tests: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that private hospitals imposing exorbitant charges unnecessarily in the name of COVID-19 testing must be investigated.

The CM chaired a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.

Health department officials informed the CM that in the last 10 days, 5,000 tests were conducted in the test, revealing 862 COVID-positive cases, stated a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

So far, 11 deaths have been registered in the state, but COVID-19 was not the cause of death in 10 of these cases, the press release added.

Officials also informed the CM that an audit report is awaited for one case, said the press release.

The CM also instructed officials to avoid unnecessary confusion and to ensure that all hospitals have appropriate systems in place to manage COVID-19 cases, according to the press release.

He also insisted on inter-department coordination. The Health Department and the Medical Education Department must work in coordination, CM is quoted as saying in the press release.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, and Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parwez were also present during the meeting. PTI JR ROH