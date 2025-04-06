Ensure prompt resolution of public grievances: UP CM to officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of public grievances and that timely assistance is provided to people, warning that any negligence will invite strict action, an official statement said.

He issued these instructions at a 'Janata Darshan' held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple here as he listened to the grievances of around 200 people.

"If there is any hindrance in resolving an individual's issue, it must be identified and rectified promptly. In cases where complaints are deliberately delayed or kept pending at any administrative level, accountability must be fixed without fail and action should be taken against the concerned," Adityanath said.

He assured people that there was no need to worry as every issue would be resolved effectively.

The chief minister directed administrative and police officials to ensure public grievances are addressed promptly, fairly and efficiently.

In certain cases, he also asked officials to investigate the reasons behind the lack of administrative support, stressing that every genuine complainant must be assisted without delay.

He said strict legal action should be taken in response to land encroachment complaints.

Responding to people seeking support under various welfare schemes, Adityanath assured them that all eligible beneficiaries would receive the benefits guaranteed under government initiatives.

Many people sought financial aid for medical treatment during the 'Janata Darshan'.

In response, Adityanath directed the officials to promptly prepare hospital estimates and submit them to the government, assuring that adequate assistance would be provided through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, the statement said. PTI ABN DIV DIV