Ensure proper use of tribal welfare funds: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday directed officials to ensure transparent and proper utilisation of funds allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, stressing personal accountability in addressing issues in tribal areas.

Chairing a meeting at Raj Bhavan to review tribal welfare schemes, Bagade sought detailed updates on development programmes and asked officials to take a proactive approach in resolving problems faced by tribal communities.

According to an official statement, the governor expressed concern over the misuse of hostels and residential schools meant for tribal students and instructed strict monitoring, warning of action in cases of negligence. He said education in tribal regions must remain a priority.

Bagde also interacted with district collectors posted in tribal areas through video conferencing and directed them to closely monitor the implementation of welfare schemes and ensure transparent spending of budgetary allocations.

Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, who attended the meeting, said coordinated efforts are needed to improve outcomes of welfare initiatives for tribal communities.