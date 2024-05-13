Ensure protection of journalists covering polls: Editors Guild to EC

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India urged the Election Commission on Monday to direct law enforcement agencies in states to ensure protection of journalists covering the ongoing polls so that they can discharge their professional duties in a free and fair manner.

The guild also urged the commission to instruct all officers and personnel on election duty to be vigilant and take appropriate steps to ensure that journalists can freely report on this most important of all democratic exercises.

"It has come to our notice that there are few reports about journalists facing heckling and at times manhandled or even subjected to physical assault during campaigns/rallies by political parties," the guild said.