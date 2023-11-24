Ensure quality construction of roads, adopt modern tech for safety measures: Himachal PWD Minister

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday advised officials to ensure quality construction of roads and adopt modern technology to ensure safety of commuters.

Advertisment

“Our task is not limited to just construction of roads but to adopt such measures and engineering techniques that to ensure the safety of the commuters on roads. All the line departments need to work in coordination to ensure the safety measures," Singh said while addressing a seminar on road safety awareness.

He said the officers should go through case studies on safety measures and adopt the modern techniques on priority, a statement issued here said.

High priority should be given to the identification and rectification of black spots (accident-prone spots), the PWD minister said as he directed the officials to identify such spots.

Advertisment

Addressing the attendees of the seminar that was organised by the PWD in association with the Institution of Engineers, Himachal-Center and Transport Department, Singh said the government was giving utmost importance to safe engineering techniques.

He added that road safety measures should be an integral part of planning and the officers should make use of modern tools and artificial intelligence to detect black spots. The minister said the government was committed to providing a better transport system to the people of the state and the visitors. "The hill roads were the only means of ensuring development till the farthest corner. During the formation of the state, the road length was merely 243 kilometres and at present every village in the state is connected by roads," the statement quoted Singh as saying.

Even the remotest corners of the state have been linked with the roads and steps are being taken to connect the few left out, he added.

"As Himachal mulls to promote tourism on a large scale, the quality of our roads should be exceptional and we should have the best transportation system in the country as well," the minister said.

Ajay Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, said that almost all the roads in the state have been refurbished after the monsoon. The engineering techniques were being paid special attention while constructing roads besides ensuring safety measures. PTI BPL RPA RPA